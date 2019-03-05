Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could make long-awaited return

Mbah a Moute (knee) will be a true game-time decision for Monday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute still hasn't taken the court since Oct. 23, but coach Doc Rivers stated that Mbah a Moute will test his knee in pregame and that he has a good chance to play Monday, per Azarly. His minutes will likely be monitored closely if he is cleared due to his lengthy absence.