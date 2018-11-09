Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could return to action Saturday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute hasn't taken the court since Oct. 23, but he could be cleared to play in the Clippers' upcoming contest. He's averaging 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds through four games this season off the bench and should remain in a bench role when deemed healthy.