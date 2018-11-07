Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Expected back soon
Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play Thursday against Portland, but the Clippers expect him back in the near future, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Mbah a Moute will miss a seventh straight game with a knee injury, and while the team hasn't provided much in terms of detail, they apparently expect the veteran to return sometime in the near future. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Milwaukee.
