Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Inactive Sunday
Mbah a Moute (knee) won't be available to play Sunday against the Warriors.
Mbah a Moute appears to be nearing a return as he's been ramping up his activities of late, but he'll miss yet another contest with a knee issue. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Sacramento.
