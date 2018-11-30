Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Inactive Thursday
Mbah a Moute (knee) isn't available for Thursday's matchup with the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Mbah a Moute is unsurprisingly listed amongst the inactives for the Clippers' contest in Sacramento. His next opportunity to play will come Sunday in Dallas, although given his lengthy absence, it appears unlikely he'll be ready to go by then.
