Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Inks one-year deal with Clippers

Mbah a Moute agreed to a one-year contract with the Clippers on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

One of the league's most versatile defenders, Mbah a Moute was a key piece for the NBA's best regular season team last season, but he'll head back to the Clippers, for whom he played the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. Mbah a Moute, who started 15 of 61 games last season, will likely come off the bench in LA, though he figures to see a healthy dose of minutes at both forward spots behind Tobias Harris and the oft-injured Danilo Gallinari. Even so, Mbah a Moute is a much better real-life player than a fantasy commodity, so he'll be an afterthought in most leagues.