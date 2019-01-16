Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as out Wednesday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Mbah a Moute hasn't played since October due to a knee injury and remains without a timetable for his return. Friday's game against Golden State will mark his next chance to return.
