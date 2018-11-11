Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as questionable Monday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors, Jovan Buha of ESPN reports.
The veteran has missed six straight games, and the general feeling is that he'll remain out Monday, despite the questionable tag.
