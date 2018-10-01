Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Logs 16 minutes in team debut

Mbah a Moute posted five points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 16 minutes in Sunday's 110-91 preseason win over the Sydney Kings.

the former Rocket inked a one-year deal with the Clippers in July and is expected to play a reserve role behind Tobias Harris and possibly Marcin Gortat, but will face competition from Montrezl Harrell and Mike Scott. Unless things change radically on LA's depth chart, Mbah a Moute will have little fantasy relevance.