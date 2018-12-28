Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Friday

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute insists that he's closing in on a return, although he hasn't appeared in a game since Oct. 23. His next chance to take the court will come Saturday against San Antonio.

