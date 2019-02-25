Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Monday

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute hasn't played since October due to a sore left knee. The forward is apparently nearing a return to practice, after which a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.

