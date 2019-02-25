Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Monday
Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mbah a Moute hasn't played since October due to a sore left knee. The forward is apparently nearing a return to practice, after which a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out next two games•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Set to resume practice soon•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Still out Thursday•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...