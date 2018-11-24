Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Sunday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is out Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute continues to recover from left knee soreness that has sidelined him since Oct. 26. He remains day-to-day. Mbah a Moute's next chance to take the court arrives Wednesday against the Suns.

