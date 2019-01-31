Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Thursday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

It's the 48th consecutive absence for Mbah a Moute, who remains without a clear timeline for a return while tending to a sore left knee. He may not be guaranteed a spot in coach Doc Rivers' rotation once he's finally ready to play again.

More News
Our Latest Stories