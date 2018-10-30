Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Tuesday

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, but head coach Doc Rivers is hopeful he will play Thursday against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

This will be Mbah a Moute's third straight absence with lingering knee soreness, but it looks like he may just need one more day off. Mike Scott was primary benefactor from Mbah a Moute's absence Sunday when he scored 11 points in 19 minutes off the bench, and he will likely see extended frontcourt minutes yet again Tuesday.