Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Monday

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's match with Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

This will be the ninth straight game Mbah a Moute's missed with left knee soreness. The veteran should be considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Spurs until more information regarding a possible timetable is given.

