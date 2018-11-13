Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Monday
Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's match with Golden State, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
This will be the ninth straight game Mbah a Moute's missed with left knee soreness. The veteran should be considered a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Spurs until more information regarding a possible timetable is given.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could return to action Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Expected back soon•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out vs. Timberwolves•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country