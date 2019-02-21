Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out next two games

Mbah a Moute (knee) will not travel with the Clippers on their upcoming two-game road trip, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute was expected to get back to practicing soon, but it still appears as though he is a ways away from returning to action. Given that he hasn't even been able to put in on-court work, Mbah a Moute's absence will likely extend well beyond the next two games, but he remains without a clear recovery timetable.