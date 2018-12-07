Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Saturday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is out Saturday against Miami, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute continues to be hampered with left knee soreness and will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Heat. Per repots, the veteran is also expected to be sidelined for a foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories