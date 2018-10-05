Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Saturday

Mbah a Moute is out for Saturday's game against the Lakers due to an undisclosed leg injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute was rested during Wednesday's preseason game, but it appears he may have been actually dealing with a leg injury. There's no indication the injury is serious, and the Clippers are probably going to err on the side of caution when it comes to injuries.

