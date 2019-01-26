Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Sunday
Mbah a Moute (knee) won't play in Sunday's tilt with the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mbah a Moute has missed all but four games this season with soreness in his left knee. There's been no clarification from the Clippers about Mbah a Moute's availability, and until they're able to give a concrete timeline he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
