Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Participates in shootaround

Mbah a Moute (knee) participated in Monday's shootaround, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mbah a Moute has been sidelined for a majority of the season with a knee injury. While he remains without a concrete return timetable, the veteran forward is trending in the right direction.

