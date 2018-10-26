Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable for Friday

Mbah a Moute is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Rockets due to a sore left knee, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's unclear exactly when Mbah a Moute picked up the injury, as it could just be some routine soreness for the veteran. Should Mbah a Moute be ruled out for Friday's game, the Clippers would likely look to Mike Scott for additional frontcourt minutes off the bench.