Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable for Friday
Mbah a Moute is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Rockets due to a sore left knee, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's unclear exactly when Mbah a Moute picked up the injury, as it could just be some routine soreness for the veteran. Should Mbah a Moute be ruled out for Friday's game, the Clippers would likely look to Mike Scott for additional frontcourt minutes off the bench.
