Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Monday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is considered questionable to play Monday against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Mbah a Moute has basically been day-to-day for the last two weeks, and it's unclear how realistic his chances to play are, considering he's missed the last six contests.

