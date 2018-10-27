Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Sunday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
A sore knee kept Mbah a Moute out of Friday's win over the Rockets, but the hope is that his absence will be limited to just one game. Prior to Friday, the veteran had played at least 16 minutes in three straight games.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Friday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable for Friday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Thursday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Close to returning from calf injury•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Saturday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...