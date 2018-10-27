Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Sunday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

A sore knee kept Mbah a Moute out of Friday's win over the Rockets, but the hope is that his absence will be limited to just one game. Prior to Friday, the veteran had played at least 16 minutes in three straight games.

