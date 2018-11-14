Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Thursday

Mbah a Moute is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.

Mbah a Moute has missed nine straight games with a sore knee, but the team is hoping to have him back as an option off the bench Thursday. Look for a more definitive update following shootaround.

