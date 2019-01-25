Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Friday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
It's unclear where exactly Mbah a Moute stands at this juncture in his recovery from the sore left knee, which has sidelined him since Oct. 23. With coach Doc Rivers providing no indication that Mbah a Moute is engaging in full-contact practices, there's a good possibility that the veteran forward will remain out for at least the rest of January.
