Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Monday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
Mbah a Moute hasn't played since Oct. 23 due to a knee issue and remains without a timetable for his return. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday against the Pacers, though there has been no indication that he'll be ready to return by then.
