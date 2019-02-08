Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Saturday
Mbah a Moute (knee) remains out Friday against the Celtics, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mbah a Moute hasn't played since Oct. 23 due to a left knee injury and remains without a clear timeline for playing again.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...