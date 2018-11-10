Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Saturday
Mbah a Moute (knee) will remain out Saturday against the Bucks, Jovan Buha of ESPN reports.
Mbah a Moute will miss his eighth straight game as he continues to nurse soreness in his left knee. His next chance to play will come Monday against Golden State.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could return to action Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Expected back soon•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out vs. Timberwolves•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...