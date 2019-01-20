Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Sunday

The Clippers are listing Mbah a Moute (knee) as out for Sunday's game in San Antonio.

Coach Doc Rivers indicated back in December that Mbah a Moute would return from the sore left knee in a "couple weeks," but more than a month later, there has been no indication from the team that the forward is especially close to playing again. His status will continue to be updated on a game-to-game basis, but there's a good chance Mbah a Moute will miss additional time beyond Sunday.