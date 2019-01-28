Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Tuesday

Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play Monday against the Hawks.

Mbah a Moute, who has played in just four contests this season, will miss yet another game as he continues to battle left knee soreness. With no timetable for his return, the veteran will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday against the Lakers.

