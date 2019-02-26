Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Wednesday
Mbah a Moute (knee) won't play Wednesday against Utah, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com repots.
Unsurprisingly, Mbah a Moute still hasn't been cleared to return. His next chance to do so will come Friday in Sacramento.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out again Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out next two games•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Set to resume practice soon•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Saturday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.