Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Returning to practice
Mbah a Moute (knee) will go through parts of Wednesday's practice, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
It's basically been a lost season for Mbah a Moute, who's been sidelined since the fourth game of the season with prolonged soreness in his knee, but his return to the practice floor -- even in limited capacity -- represents a major step in the right direction. It's unclear how much he'll be able to do, but the hope is that he'll gradually progress toward returning to game action sometime before the end of the month.
