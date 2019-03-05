Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Monday

Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute seemed close to taking the court for the first time since October 23, but he will once again sit out Monday. He wanted to test the knee during pregame warmups, and it seems as though it wasn't feeling as well as he was hoping for. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against Oklahoma City, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.