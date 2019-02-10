Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Monday

Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute hasn't played since October 23 as he continues to deal with a left knee injury. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against Phoenix, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.

