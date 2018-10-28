Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Sunday

Mbah a Moute (knee) won't be available for Sunday's game against Washington, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute is set to miss his second straight game with a knee soreness, but it's not expected to keep him out for an extended period of time. Mike Scott should once again see an increased role in Mbah a Moute's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories