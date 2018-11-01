Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Thursday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is out Thursday against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Mbah a Moute will miss a fourth straight game Thursday as he recovers from left knee soreness. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against the Magic.
