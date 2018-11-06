Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out vs. Timberwolves

Mbah a Moute (knee) won't play Monday against Minnesota, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't come as a huge shock, given that Mbah a Moute has missed the last six games with a knee issue. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday in Portland.

