Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Ruled out Wednesday

Mbah a Moute (knee) won't be available for Wednesday's game against Phoneix, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute hasn't taken the court since Oct. 23, so this doesn't come as a big surprise. His next chance to return from a nagging knee injury will come Thursday in Sacramento.

