Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Set to resume practice soon

Coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday that he expects Mbah a Moute (knee) to resume practicing with the team shortly after the All-Star break, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute's recovery from a sore left knee has been crushingly slow, with the injury keeping the forward on the shelf for nearly four months. While Rivers' comments suggest Mbah a Moute might be closing in on a return to game action, it's likely the 32-year-old will need to put in multiple practices before the team is fully comfortable with his conditioning. As a veteran on an expiring deal for a team that probably has more incentive to prioritize minutes for younger players, Mbah a Moute likely won't be a major factor in the rotation once he gets the green light to play.