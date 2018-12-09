Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Should be back in a 'couple weeks'

Mbah a Moute (knee) is expected to be back within the next couple weeks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute has essentially been day-to-day all season due to left knee soreness, but it appears a return is possible in the near future. Additional updates should be provided as Mbah a Moute ramps up his activities.

