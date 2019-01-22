Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Sitting out again Tuesday

Mbah a Moute (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Coach Doc Rivers has provided no recent indication that Mbah a Moute is zeroing in on a return to game action, so it feels safe to rule the forward out for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday in Miami as well. Mbah a Moute has been sidelined since Oct. 23 with a sore left knee.