Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Still at least one week away

Mbah a Moute (knee) will be out for another 1-to-2 weeks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mbah a Moute has not appeared in a game since late October, and it looks like he'll remain sidelined for at least the next four or five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories