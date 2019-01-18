Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Still out Friday
Mbah a Moute (knee) won't play Friday against the Warriors.
Despite being out since the fifth game of the season, the Clippers have kept Mbah a Moute's status as day-to-day. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Spurs.
