Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Still out Saturday
Mbah a Moute (knee) is out Saturday against the Nets, Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group reports.
Mbah a Moute continues to recover from left knee soreness that has plagued him since late October. His next chance to play is Monday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Questionable Thursday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Listed as questionable Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Could return to action Saturday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.