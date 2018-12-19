Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Still out Thursday

Mbah a Moute (knee) won't play Thursday against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute remains without a concrete timetable for a return, but was able to participate in Monday's shootaround, which is encouraging for a return in the near future. His next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Nuggets.

