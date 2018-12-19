Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Still out Thursday
Mbah a Moute (knee) won't play Thursday against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Mbah a Moute remains without a concrete timetable for a return, but was able to participate in Monday's shootaround, which is encouraging for a return in the near future. His next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Participates in shootaround•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Should be back in a 'couple weeks'•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Saturday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Out Monday•
-
Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Won't play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...