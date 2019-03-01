Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Unavailable Friday
Mbah a Moute won't play Friday against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mbah a Moute still hasn't taken the court since Oct. 23. It's unclear as to when he might return action, but his next chance to do so will come Sunday against the Knicks.
