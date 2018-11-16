Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Unavailable Thursday
Mbah a Moute (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mbah a Moute hasn't seen the court in nine game and he's set to miss a tenth due to a knee injury. Coach Doc Rivers isn't optimistic that Mbah a Moute will be healthy enough to play in the near future, so he'll likely be out until further notice.
