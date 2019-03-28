Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Undergoes surgery
Mbah a Moute underwent a partial medial meniscectomy on his left knee Wednesday and will be sidelined for eight weeks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Mbah a Moute played the first four games of the season before suffering the injury. He underwent various non-surgical treatment options and was essentially day-to-day for the whole season. Ultimately, he's been forced to undergo surgery to address the issue and will be able to resume basketball activity around late May.
