Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Undergoes surgery

Mbah a Moute underwent a partial medial meniscectomy on his left knee Wednesday and will be sidelined for eight weeks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Mbah a Moute played the first four games of the season before suffering the injury. He underwent various non-surgical treatment options and was essentially day-to-day for the whole season. Ultimately, he's been forced to undergo surgery to address the issue and will be able to resume basketball activity around late May.

More News
Our Latest Stories