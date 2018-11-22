Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will not play Friday

Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play Friday against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mbah a Moute has not seen any action since October 23, and his absence will continue for at least one more game. He will likely have to practice before he plays next, and with just two days before the Clippers' next game, it's not promising that he will play in that contest.