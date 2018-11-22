Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will not play Friday
Mbah a Moute (knee) will not play Friday against the Grizzlies, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Mbah a Moute has not seen any action since October 23, and his absence will continue for at least one more game. He will likely have to practice before he plays next, and with just two days before the Clippers' next game, it's not promising that he will play in that contest.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.