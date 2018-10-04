Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute: Will not play Wednesday to rest

Mbah a Moute (rest) will not play in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Timberwolves, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Mbah a Moute saw 16 minute of action in the Clippers preseason opener, and now will take a game off to rest. As his absence is just to rest, he will likely be back in the Clippers next preseason on Saturday against the Lakers.